What's Happening: July 22, 2018

Medicare 101 Workshop

Medicare 101 will be presented at the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m. by Denny Fantor.

Denny Fantor is a licensed, independent insurance agent who specializes in Long-Term Care and Medicare products. He will cover everything you need to know about Medicare Part A and Part B. He is a member of and facilitator for OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

This presentation is informational only. Solicitation of services or products will not be offered.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

Explore teachings of Baha’u’llah, July 28

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will offer a presentation on: the essential harmony of science and religion.

Baha’i’s believe that religion, without science, soon degenerates into superstition and fanaticism, while science without religion becomes merely the instrument of crude materialism.

The presentation on the essential harmony of science and religion will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30-1:30pm and is free to the public.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 274-6289.

Real-World Technology Forum at Cliff Castle Hotel/Casino

Real-World Technology Forum: Thursday, August 9. Registration starts at 2:30 p.m, event promptly at 3 p.m.

Location: Cliff Castle Hotel/Casino 555 W Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde.

Featuring: Aaron Wagner, Net Concepts AZ

About the forum: We will address how Net Concepts’ holistic toolbox effectively deals with cyber security threats that affect organizations of all sizes.

Wagner is President/CEO of Net Concepts, an information security firm based in Phoenix, AZ, established in 1998. Aaron spoke at F-Secure’s SPECIES ‘18

Cyber Security Conference in May. He is passionate about keeping organizations and people vigilant and protected from risk with sustainable and streamlined tools.

Please contact Claire Wagner at cwagner@ncarizona.net or 602-404-1520 for more information.

Visit www.ncarizona.net.

Dinner will be served, specially prepared by Chef Hector Vazquez

Special Discounted Room Rate available for guests attending this event.

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Mental Health

“Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and How It Can Improve Your Life” is the subject of Mental Health Monday on July 30, 10-11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Drive sponsored by the Mental health Coalition Verde Valley in partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College.The forum is free and open to the public.

The featured speaker is Sam Lample, LPC, and according to Mr. Lample, “I believe Acceptance and Commitment Therapy to be the most powerful therapeutic approach due to its emphasis on living out one’s values today, as opposed to waiting to interact with values until the individual is ‘fixed’ or ‘gets better.’ In so doing, ACT creates hope for the hopeless.”

According to GoodTherapy.org, an organization dedicated to helping people find therapists and other mental health resources, “For decades, researchers in the field of psychology have worked to develop science-based, time-limited interventions for people who wish to overcome mental health conditions... Recently, new types of therapies, including ACT, have been developed in the hopes of increasing long-term success in the treatment of mental health conditions... Beginning in the late 1990s, multiple comprehensive treatment manuals have been developed to outline ways to use ACT to treat various mental health conditions. Treatment using these manuals has been researched empirically and has produced support for the use of ACT in the treatment of substance abuse, psychosis, anxiety, depression chronic pain and eating disorders.”

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit all volunteer organization dedicated to building support and eliminating the stigma for individuals and families challenged by mental health issues through education, outreach, advocacy, community conversations and support services.For more information, 649-0135 orblitrell@aol.com.

Clemenceau Heritage Museum fund-raisers

The Verde Historical Society will host two fundraisers this fall to benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum:

The Verde Historical Society will hold a “Verde Valley Fashion Show and High Tea” on Saturday, October 6 at 1 pm at the Clemenceau School Building. Tickets are available at the Clemenceau Museum, 1 North Willard, Cottonwood.

The annual Zeke Taylor Barbecue will be held on Saturday, November 10 from 11 am to 2:30 pm at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum. Tickets are available at the museum, located at 1 North Willard, Cottonwood.

Authors to give museum talk

The Last Friday of the Month presentation at the Clemenceau Museum on July 27 will feature father-and-son authors Justin and Daniel Herman. Daniel will discuss Hell on the Range (Yale University Press), his nonfiction account of Arizona’s 1987 Pleasant Valley War. He will also discuss his 2016 article in the Journal of Arizona History, in which he argues that the Pleasant Valley War may well have been more a vigilante action than a classic range war. Herman is a professor of history at Central Washington University who has written extensively on the history of Arizona’s Rim Country and Verde Valley.

Justin Herman will discuss his recent novel, Summer of the Guns (Sunstone Press, 2016), a tale of suspense set in 1930s Phoenix. Drawing in part on his childhood memories of Phoenix during the Great Depression, Herman tells the story of Billie Moran, a 12-year old African-American girl whose father is wrongly held for shooting the governor’s daughter. After running away from a highway patrol officer, Billie and her sister elude police, mobsters, and vigilantes as they seek to bring the real killers to justice.

The Hermans will have copies of their books available for purchase after their presentations.

The Clemenceau Heritage Museum is located at 1 North Willard in Cottonwood. Last Friday of the Month events are free and open to the public.

Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot host Artist in Residence program

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments will host two local artists as part of their new Artist in Residence program.



Through July 30 – David “Monk” Portolano.



Join us at Montezuma Castle and Montezuma Well for some beautiful poetry inspired by the National Park Service and the Verde Valley. David will give spoken word performances at Montezuma Castle on Saturday, July 21st and Saturday, July 28th at 10am.

August 1-13 – Davis Maho (Hopi)

Join us at Tuzigoot National Monument as we host Hopi weaver Davis Maho. Davis will have his loom set up inside the Tuzigoot museum. You can see watch him weaving from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Thursday-Monday and he will give special programs on Saturday, August 4th and Saturday, August 11th at 11 a.m. His weavings will be available for sale, cash only.

The National Park Service will be looking to fill additional Artist in Residence positions this winter. To inquire, please contact Krystina_Isaac@nps.gov.

These events are sponsored by Western National Parks Association, a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. Visitors’; tax-free purchases in WNPA bookstores help WNPA provide direct support to 71 NPS units across the American West. More information can be found at www.wnpa.org.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for over 400 of America’s national parks and monuments and create close-to- home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Montezuma Castle is located off Interstate 17, exit 289, at 2800 N. Montezuma Castle Highway. Tuzigoot is located in Clarkdale, AZ at 25 Tuzigoot Road. For additional information, call the Montezuma Castle Visitor Center at 928-567-3322, extension 0.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Montezuma Castle Summer Concert Series

Montezuma Castle National Monument is hosting a Summer Concert Series under the light of the full moon featuring Native musicians and dancers. On Friday, July 27, at 7pm, Ryon Polequaptewa of Thunder Boys will sing and lead a Hopi drum circle while Santo Domingo Pueblo dancers will perform the Butterfly Dance.

For these free events, the gate will remain open after normal visiting hours until to concerts end at 8:30 p.m. Visitors and the local community are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs as available park seating is limited. The trail will be lined with luminarias to assist with exiting after the concert ends, but visitors should be prepared with flashlights. The trail and the park will close to the public at 8:30 p.m.

Montezuma Castle is located off Interstate 17, exit 289, at 2800 N. Montezuma Castle Highway. The trail is a 1/3-mile, flat, paved loop that is accessible to wheelchairs, strollers, and walkers. For additional information, call the Montezuma Castle Visitor Center at 928-567-3322, extension 0.

Preparing seasonal produce workshop

In this two-hour class you will learn how to prepare affordable and healthy dishes. It includes cooking demonstrations, sampling creative recipes, and helpful tips for eating more fruits and vegetables while saving time in the kitchen and stretching your food dollar. The workshop takes place at the Cottonwood Public Library on Tuesday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room. Reservations are required for this free workshop. Contact Lydia Watts, 928-445-6590 Ext 221.

Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Rebecca Serratos at 928-445-6590 x239 Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation. The library is located at 100 S 6th St. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

Health and Memory Loss

Jeanne Dockins, RN BSN, a surgical nurse at a level I trauma center for over 30 years, will present a talk at Cottonwood Village July 27th 1pm, on the effects of health and dementia. When Dockins’ sister became a paraplegic following back surgery she began to research how to help people heal from inflammatory diseases, infections, and memory loss. .

Memory loss refers to a group of symptoms that together affect a person’s memory, normal thinking, communication and reasoning ability. Although there is no known cure for dementia, Jeanne will explore actions that you can take to reduce your risk for dementia and in some cases slow the progression of the disease.



Free GED Test Training

Come learn more about the GED test -- how it works and what you need to know to pass the test. The training will take place at the Cottonwood Public Library on Wednesday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room.

The Yavapai College Adult Education Program helps hundreds of people earn GEDs and prepare for college and job training each year: single moms, working dads, and those looking for jobs or going on to college, from teenagers to grandparents. Our teachers are friendly professionals who know the fear some students feel about going back to school. We will give you the support, information, and resources you need to be successful.

Students receive instruction in all GED subjects. Math from the basics through beginning algebra & geometry, grammar and writing skills, essay writing practice, close-text reading, and general science, social studies, and civics topics are all emphasized.

The program offers several ways to prepare for the GED, college or career and is FREE and open to students 16 or older with or without a high school diploma

Each Non-credit class includes pre- and post-assessments, Official GED Practice Tests, and instruction which targets what you need to achieve your goals.

Voter Registration Drive at the Library

The 2018 Arizona Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 28. The 2018 General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 6. The League of Women Voters of the Greater Verde Valley will be at the Cottonwood Public Library on three separate occasions helping to register as many voters as possible. They will have a table set up inside the parking lot lobby.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization -- open to both men and women -- whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates for elective offices.

You can register to vote at the library on Tuesday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You will also have the opportunity to register on Tuesday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preseason practice sessions for Cottonwood Community Band

Dust off your band instruments and join the Cottonwood Community Band during their preseason practices scheduled for Monday evenings August 6, 13, and 20 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Cottonwood Community School (formerly Cottonwood Middle School) Band Room. All community instrumentalists who have at least played at one time in their high school band and who wish to regain and develop their musical ability are invited to attend. If you no longer have an instrument, the Cottonwood Community Band has instruments that have been generously donated by community members to lend to interested musicians.

The Band will provide instructional materials for use by those attending.

Each 2½ hour session will be divided into two ability levels. From 6:30-7:20 p.m., the focus will be on basic rhythm, tone production, and basic technique. From 7:30-9, more advanced techniques such as intonation, major and minor keys, swing rhythms, and counting in odd meters will be the focus.

Dr. Sy Brandon, conductor of the Cottonwood Community Band, will provide the instruction. Brandon has many years of experience working with musicians from elementary level through professional.

The purpose of the preseason is to provide an opportunity for members of the band to work together on fundamental musical concepts in an enjoyable manner and to learn more about the how and why of music. It is hoped that the learning obtained during the preseason would carry over into concert preparation therefore enabling the music to be learned at a faster pace.

An additional purpose is to provide a training opportunity for instrumentalists in the community who want to refresh or develop their skills so that they could eventually play in the Cottonwood Community Band.

Space is limited, so please contact the band at CottonwoodCommunityBand@Gmail.com to express interest in attending or to request additional information.

Preparing for Fort Verde Days Quilt Show

The Fort Verde Days Quilt Show will be coming to Camp Verde, Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13, as part of the Fort Verde Days celebration. The show will be at the old downtown gym at Main Street and Hollamon.

Besides displaying the work of local quilters, the show will also have 3 quilt raffles. Two flower basket quilts by Liz Mulbarger will be raffled to benefit the Bread of Life Missions. Liz passed away on September 11, 2016. She had worked as an employee at Quilter’s Store Sedona, and was a very talented, positive and generous person. A third quilt will be raffled to benefit the Camp Verde Library.

There is still time to enter your quilt(s) in the show. Anyone who has a quilt or quilts that they have made or that have been passed down through family is invited to enter this biannual event. This is a great opportunity to showcase the work of quilters in the Verde Valley and Sedona area.

Those with questions or wanting an entry form are asked to call Peg Miller at 928-567-5322, or Betty Rudd at 928-567-3860. General guidelines and return information can be found on the form. Entry forms must be filled out and returned by September 7.

Forgiveness + aromatherapy = enhanced peace and wellbeing

FREE workshop at the Camp Verde Community Library, Copper Room

Tuesdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 24 to Aug. 14

If you are in emotional pain or face an opportunity for increased health and wellbeing, you will benefit from this four-week workshop. Essential oils and aromatherapy can help leverage your intention to change. The forgiving mind supported by aromatherapy is an extraordinarily powerful tool and fosters health, vitality, peace, and happiness.

Pre-registration appreciated; attending all four classes is very helpful. Call Carson Ralston, Library Specialist-Adult Programs, 928-554-8391 or call/text Honey Rubin at 404.626.5535.

Final summer block party in Clarkdale July 27

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with The Clarkdale Foundation are excited to bring you our third and final summer Block Party. We’ll have live music with Potent Motion sponsored by Four Eight Wineworks and 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale’s local restaurants will be serving food and we’ll have a beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring all your favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries. There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. Join us Friday, July 27th from 6-9 pm and celebrate summer and all that’s Clarkdale. Be sure to mark your calendars October 6th for our biggest block party of the year, Clarktoberfest.

Book a librarian for tech time

Do you need more in-depth information about subjects such as:

• learning about your tablet, smartphone or laptop

• setting up email accounts

• online job applications

• building a resume

• exploring library databases

• searching the library catalog

• downloading free ebooks and audiobooks to your device

Starting in July you can make an appointment for a free 30-minute, one-on-one session with a Cottonwood Public Library staff member. Medical, legal, and investment advice will not be offered, but a staff member can point you in the direction of reputable sources. Troubleshooting or maintenance help with personal computers can also not be offered. To schedule an appointment please call the library at 928-634-7559 or fill out the Tech Time Request form online at www.ctwpl.info. Tech Time will be offered on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Weekly Trauma Support Groups throughout Verde Valley

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is pleased to announce expanded support groups throughout the Verde Valley. Verde Valley Sanctuary Victim Advocates will conduct “A Time to Talk,” Violence Based Support Groups in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona every week.

“A Time To Talk” is open to all individuals who have experienced any form of violence and or trauma in their lifetime. The goal is to provide a safe, open space for survivors of violence and their families to talk about their common experience and enhance coping skills for dealing with trauma. The meeting has a non-judgmental and supportive environment that fosters self-empowerment and emotional healing.





Sessions are free of charge and no registration is necessary.

Cottonwood: Mondays, 10 am to 11:30 am, V.V.S. Outreach Center, 610 W. Mingus Ave.

Spanish Speaking Cottonwood: Mondays, 6 pm, V.V.S. Legal Office, 675 E. Cottonwood St.

Camp Verde: Tuesdays, noon to 1:30 pm, Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd.

Sedona: Thursdays, 6:30 pm to 8 pm, ChocolaTree, 1595 West Hwy 89A

For more information call the Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center (928) 634-6255.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, assisting and empowering victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. All services are provided completely free of charge and funded through charitable donations. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.VerdeValleySanctuary.org

American Legion Post 25

Cottonwood Verde Valley American Legion Post 25 - Summer Events Schedule: HAPPY HOUR - Monday Thru Friday - Noon to 6 PM.

FREE POOL - Monday, Tuesday & Thursday.

8 BALL POOL TOURNEY - Saturday 2 PM.

DARTS - Tuesday 7 PM. BAR BINGO - Thursday & Saturday 6 PM.

FISH FRY - Friday - 5-7 PM KARAOKE - 7 PM. QUEEN OF HEARTS - Friday - 6:15 PM. POST DINNER - Thursday 5-7 PM. PASTA DINNER - Saturday 5-7 PM.

DANCE BAND - Sunday 2-5 PM. OPEN MIC - Sunday - 6-8 PM - Hosted by Ron Traver All Events Open to Legion, Auxillary, SAL and ALR Members & Guests.

Fish Fry, Karaoke & Dance Also Open to the Public. Post 25 is a Non Smoking Facility. For More information call 634-3004. Post 25 is located at 480 So. Calvary Way, Cottonwood,AZ 86326.