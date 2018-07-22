The Sedona International Film Festival is hosting the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film “Boundaries” — featuring an all-star cast, including Christopher Plummer, Vera Farmia, Bobby Cannavale and Christopher Lloyd — showing July 28-Aug. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Laura (Oscar-nominee Vera Farmiga) is a single mother living in Seattle, who has a constant need to put others and animals before her. When her estranged, criminally-minded father Jack (Academy Award-winner Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his retirement home, Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in LA.

Along for the ride is her bright but troubled son Henry, and an assortment of animal charity cases. Without telling Laura, Jack convinces Henry to help him sell off his copious supply of marijuana at every stop of their journey, resulting in unexpected reunions with old friends and family. And along the way Laura finally confronts Leonard — her dead-beat ex-husband (Bobby Cannavale).

In art as in life, no two road trips are the same — that’s what makes the classic journey the most elastic of storytelling frames for comedy, tragedy, and all the stuff in between.

“Boundaries” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 28-Aug. 2. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, July 28, 29 and Aug. 2; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 30 and Aug. 1 and 2.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.