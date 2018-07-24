New hearing date on lawsuit to block consolidation vote

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union’s lawsuit to stop voters from deciding whether its district should merge with another district has been moved to Aug. 23-24, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter told The Verde Independent Tuesday.

The court, stated Carter in an email, “thought they might need more time.”

“Now a two-day trial, instead of one,” Carter stated. The trial had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, July 31.

“And it was moved from the Camp Verde Court to Prescott for a larger courtroom and due to conflicts with the existing Camp Verde calendar on those dates,” Carter stated.

Carter also stated that presiding Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey “apologized to the public because of their interest, but yet the court is a busy place and trying to work around the lawyers and litigants’ calendars was a challenge.”

On July 11, Carter as well as the Yavapai County Recorder, Yavapai County Election Director, and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors were served as defendants because of their collective role as “parties to the process” of a possible consolidation with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

Listed on the suit as the Real Party in Interest is Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, the political action group led by former Mingus Union School Board member Andy Groseta.

Plaintiffs in the suit are the Mingus Union High School District, as well as three Yavapai County electors Michael Westcott, Cyndi Ricca, and Kassidy Thagard.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42