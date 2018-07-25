Obituary: Cherry Waters 1948-2018

Cherry Waters was born in Wickenburg, Arizona, on Aug. 6, 1948. She attended grade school in Morristown, Arizona, and graduated from Wickenburg High School in 1964.

Cherry lived in the Jerome and Clarkdale areas for many years, returning to the Wickenburg area in 2009.



She is survived by her mother, Diane Bell; brother, Justin Waters, sister-in-law, Linda Waters; nephew, Michael Waters; daughters, Diane Lewis and Nancy (Bixler) McPeepers; and granddaughters, Danica and Hillary Lewis.



Cherry was a proud supporter of he Humane Society and never met a dog or cat she did not love.



Arrangements by David’s Funeral Home in Wickenburg, Arizona.



Information provided by survivors.