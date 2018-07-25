Obituary: Steven Paul Mauk 1964-2018

Steven Paul Mauk, born July 17, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona, died June 28, 2018, in Prescott, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 19, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at the Highland Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott, AZ 86303. Light meal will follow.
Parking at the Highland Center is very limited. Please make every attempt to carpool.
In lieu of flowers, please donate as you choose to the Yarnell Community Center Meals on Wheels program: www.yarnellcommunitycenter.org.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.