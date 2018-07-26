School Board approves new dress code at Cottonwood Community School

COTTONWOOD – Not only will the school’s name be different, but the children at Cottonwood Community School will dress differently this year.

At its July 10 meeting, Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s school board approved the details of a dress code at the school formerly known as Cottonwood Middle School.

Although a few people in the audience said that they were opposed to a dress code.

According to the draft minutes from the July 10 meeting, one community resident suggested that if the school plans to have a dress code, that it should be “the same across the board for all, including teachers.”

Another member of the community said that if “she wanted her child to wear a uniform she would put them in a charter or private school,” the draft minutes stated.

Though the majority of the school’s dress code has not changed, the updated code emphasizes changes in shirts and pants, Cottonwood Community School Principal Matt Schumacher told the board in June.

Board member Jason Finger, according to the draft minutes, emphasized that the dress code though “strict” is not a uniform.

As a parent of students in Cottonwood schools, Finger said the school’s new dress code is “way cheaper than it is for purchasing other clothing,” according to the minutes.

He also said that the dress code “level[s] the playing field for kids, with identity and self-esteem with kids wearing Hollister and another kid buying at Goodwill there can be shame associated,” the minutes stated.

Shirts are to be solid color with no stripes or patterns and either red, black, gray or white. All shirts must have a collar, such as polos, oxfords or button-down.

Pants or shorts must be solid colored and either navy blue, black, khaki (tan), or gray. Blue jeans are allowed.

Citing a belief that there would be fewer disciplinary issues, an increase in school pride and an enhancement of punctuality, Schumacher told the board in June that the dress code would be “one small piece that would eliminate distractions.”

