Commentary: Self-imposed term limits offers chance to serve community in new way

Elections are nearing and I wanted to take this time to thank the people of the Town of Camp Verde for allowing me the opportunity to represent them on the Town Council. It has been a privilege and hope that I have been of service.

We have had some positive changes over the last few years of which I would like to take credit for but cannot. The leadership of Mayor Charlie German and the extremely capable manager and his staff are the driving forces that have accomplished much. Russ Martin, Mike Showers, Steve Ayers along with the rest of our staff don’t get enough credit. Those who are now criticizing the town’s spending were nowhere to be seen beginning in February and the many public meetings on the budget thereafter. The town’s reserves are still $1 million-plus above the required statutory minimum. The reported 52-percent debt ratio is skewed (do you pay off your house in a year) our actual debit-to-income ratio is around 9 percent, which is very good for a municipality. Manufactured drama due to an election year.

Change is inevitable to our community. We sit at the junction of I-17 and the perfect climate. Why we have not exploded in population before this is rather a mystery. We cannot prevent growth but we can direct its affects. This is being accomplished with our General Plan, Focus Future and River Recreation Plans. We have also tried to discipline ourselves in the council-manager form of government. It has been refreshing for the last two years on council to be free of pettiness and manufactured drama.

Some have asked why I do not run again and I think that service to the community is an obligation for each of us. Whether on council or with your church, Boy Scouts, veterans associations, library, Camp Verde Promotions, etc. somehow giving of our time to enhance the community in which we live. I will not disappear but change direction. My feeling is that the council should not be made up of the same people year after year or the community should not rely on the same people year after year, get involved, participate. Perhaps an eight-year term limit would be in order.

These are exciting times in our community and changes are on the way. With the help of dedicated individuals that have the best interests of the entire community a priority, this town will grow and thrive and still be a place to be proud of.

Brad Gordon is a member of the Camp Verde Town Council.