Jerome mandatory water restrictions reduced to Level 1

JEROME -- The active monsoons have allowed Jerome to step back the mandatory water restrictions to Level One. Effective immediately, the Town is operating under “Demand Reduction Strategy I – ‘Water Alert.’” Per the Town Code, this strategy mandates the following:
• Water shall be conserved both inside and outside the home or business using best practices available to minimize waste. No person shall waste water.
• Outdoor water use shall not occur between the hours of 9 AM to 5 PM.
• Vehicle washing shall only be undertaken with a bucket and hose with a shut off nozzle or other water saving devices such as a pressure washer.
• Cooling of outdoor areas with water or misting devices is prohibited.
• Restaurants shall serve water to customers upon request only and shall display table tents or other types of public notice to this effect.
• Construction projects shall use only reclaimed water or effluent or supply their own water for on-site use and dust control.
Information provided by Town of Jerome.
