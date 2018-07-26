Letter: Trying to block election shows school board has forgotten who they serve

Editor:

For the 26 years I have lived in the Verde Valley and have watched and heard the Mingus Union School Board explain why consolidation was not the way to go.

School districts through the country and state would argue otherwise.

Over the years they have spend money on consultants, studies and lawyers to prove their point.

I believe the board has gone t0o far this time by suing citizens who believe in consolidation as much as they do not.

Did the group violate the law or just find a loophole to get consolidation on the November ballet? How many times has the Mingus School Board been reminded that they are not following the rule of law? Has the board ever used loopholes in the law to move their agenda? Using taxpayer money to prove they are not going to let the citizen of Verde Valley have a say is just wrong.

The school board needs to let the vote happen. They need to remember they were elected by the people and to service for the good of all and not for a few.

Mike Rabasca

Cottonwood