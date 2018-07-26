Lumberjacks earn preseason No. 22 ranking from College Football America Yearbook

The Northern Arizona football team earned another preseason rankings as it was slotted No. 22 in the College Football America Yearbook Preseason FCS Top 30.

The Lumberjacks were one of five Big Sky Conference teams listed among the top 30 along with Weber State (No. 7), Eastern Washington (No. 9), Sacramento State (No. 23) and Montana (No. 24).

NAU previously ranked No. 16 in the Street & Smith’s FCS Preseason poll and was slotted No. 3 in both the Big Sky’s Coaches and Media Preseason Polls.

The Lumberjacks return 19 starters and 39 letterwinners from last season’s squad that earned the program’s sixth NCAA FCS Playoff appearance, including 2017 All-Big Sky First Team quarterback Case Cookus, who boasts 72 career touchdown passes and 7,703 passing yards entering 2018.

The Lumberjacks begin the 2018 campaign on the road at FBS-member UTEP on Sept. 1 before facing Eastern Washington in the 2018 home opener on Sept. 8 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

­­‑NAU