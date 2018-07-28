Flagstaff softball reaches Little League West Regional final

Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League majors all-stars ended up a just a handful of runs short of the Little League World Series.

Flagstaff reached the Western Region championship game, falling 4-1 to Washington in San Bernardino, Calif. on Thursday.

Representing Arizona, Flagstaff started the tournament with four straight wins before losing the winner take all championship game to Kirkland Little League.

The 10-12 year olds from Flagstaff opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Southern California. Then they beat Nevada 10-0, then knocked off Northern California 3-1 and finally they beat Southern California again, this time 2-0, to emerge from the west side of the bracket.

The other teams in the west part were Hawaii and Utah.

Washington won the northwest bracket, edging Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming.

Washington advanced to the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 8-15. The United States division features Central, East, Southeast, Southwest and West, while the International Division features the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe-Africa and Latin-American champions.

The World Series games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPN+.

Dozens of people welcomed home Flagstaff at a Buffalo Wild Wings when they returned home Friday.