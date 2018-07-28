Mingus football opens season with three home games

Mingus Union football’s schedule this season is about good news and bad news.
The good news is that the Marauders open the season with three straight home games. The bad news is that they only have two Grand Canyon Region home games and yet play four region games on the road.
All in all the Marauders have five home games and five road games but end the season with trips to Flagstaff and Prescott.
Their non-region schedule is a bit easier than in 2017 when they played four playoff teams, which finished the regular season ranked No. 1, 3, 5 and 8.
Their second game is against 3A Show Low but the Cougars are fixtures in the playoffs, winning the 2010 3A state championship.
Mingus Union closes out non-conference play with a trip to Seton Catholic, who made the state quarterfinals last year, only to lose 65-19 to Higley, who beat the Marauders in 2016 and 2017.
In region play, Mingus Union alternates between home and away until they head to the Skydome to play Flagstaff and to Prescott to cap the regular season.
Mingus Union is the defending Grand Canyon Region champion.
vs. Combs
Aug. 17
Mascot: Coyotes
Location: San Tan Valley
Region: 4A Black Canyon
2017 record: 3-7
Fun fact: The Coyotes went to camp earlier this month at Show Low, Mingus’ second opponent.
vs. Show Low
Aug. 24
Mascot: Cougars
Location: Show Low
Region: 3A East
2017 record: 7-3 (state first round)
Fun fact: Show Low is named after a card game that was with by a deuce of clubs. The main street in Show Low is name Deuce of Clubs.
vs. Mesquite
Aug. 31
Mascot: Wildcats
Location: Gilbert
Region: 4A Desert Sky
2017 record: 4-6
Fun fact: This school year is Mesquite’s 20th anniversary.
at Seton Catholic
Sept. 7
Mascot: Sentinels
Location: Chandler
Region: 4A Desert Sky
2017 record: 8-2 (state quarterfinals)
Fun fact: Seton Catholic is named after St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American saint.
at Coconino
Sept. 14
Mascot: Panthers
2017 record: 2-8
2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for sixth
2017 result: 56-0 Mingus win in Flagstaff
Fun fact: Coconino took in most of the students when Sinagua High School closed. New Mingus Union head coach Robert Ortiz scored a 71-yard touchdown on a punt return in the Marauders’ last road game against Sinagua in 2008, which was his 18th birthday.
vs. Lee Williams
Sept. 21
Mascot: Volunteers
2017 record: 4-6
2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for sixth
2017 result: 38-0 Mingus win in Cottonwood
Fun fact: The Volunteers’ campus is said to be haunted and ghosts have reportedly appeared on the football field.
at Mohave
Sept. 28
Mascot: Thunderbirds
2017 record: 3-7
2017 Grand Canyon finish: fifth
2017 result: 36-25 Mingus win in Bullhead City
Fun fact: Mohave, which is on the border with Nevada, shares its name with Mohave High School in North Las Vegas.
vs. Bradshaw Mountain
Oct. 12
Mascot: Bears
2017 record: 4-6
2017 Grand Canyon finish: third
2017 result: 45-16 Bradshaw Mountain win in Cottonwood
Fun fact: Last season the Bears were awarded the best sportsmanship in the 4A conference from the Arizona Football Officials Association.
at Flagstaff
Oct. 19
Mascot: Eagles
2017 record: 6-4
2017 Grand Canyon finish: fourth place
2017 result: 41-10 Mingus win in Cottonwood
Fun fact: The Eagles have lost to Mingus Union in 11 of the past 12 seasons.
at Prescott
Oct. 26
Mascot: Badgers
2017 record: 7-3
2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for first
2017 result: 38-6 Mingus win in Prescott
Fun fact: Prescott is the longest accredited high school in Arizona (100 years).
