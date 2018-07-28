Mingus football opens season with three home games

Mingus Union football’s schedule this season is about good news and bad news.

The good news is that the Marauders open the season with three straight home games. The bad news is that they only have two Grand Canyon Region home games and yet play four region games on the road.

All in all the Marauders have five home games and five road games but end the season with trips to Flagstaff and Prescott.

Their non-region schedule is a bit easier than in 2017 when they played four playoff teams, which finished the regular season ranked No. 1, 3, 5 and 8.

Their second game is against 3A Show Low but the Cougars are fixtures in the playoffs, winning the 2010 3A state championship.

Mingus Union closes out non-conference play with a trip to Seton Catholic, who made the state quarterfinals last year, only to lose 65-19 to Higley, who beat the Marauders in 2016 and 2017.

In region play, Mingus Union alternates between home and away until they head to the Skydome to play Flagstaff and to Prescott to cap the regular season.

Mingus Union is the defending Grand Canyon Region champion.

vs. Combs

Aug. 17

Mascot: Coyotes

Location: San Tan Valley

Region: 4A Black Canyon

2017 record: 3-7

Fun fact: The Coyotes went to camp earlier this month at Show Low, Mingus’ second opponent.

vs. Show Low

Aug. 24

Mascot: Cougars

Location: Show Low

Region: 3A East

2017 record: 7-3 (state first round)

Fun fact: Show Low is named after a card game that was with by a deuce of clubs. The main street in Show Low is name Deuce of Clubs.



vs. Mesquite

Aug. 31

Mascot: Wildcats

Location: Gilbert

Region: 4A Desert Sky

2017 record: 4-6

Fun fact: This school year is Mesquite’s 20th anniversary.

at Seton Catholic

Sept. 7

Mascot: Sentinels

Location: Chandler

Region: 4A Desert Sky

2017 record: 8-2 (state quarterfinals)

Fun fact: Seton Catholic is named after St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American saint.

at Coconino

Sept. 14

Mascot: Panthers

2017 record: 2-8

2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for sixth

2017 result: 56-0 Mingus win in Flagstaff

Fun fact: Coconino took in most of the students when Sinagua High School closed. New Mingus Union head coach Robert Ortiz scored a 71-yard touchdown on a punt return in the Marauders’ last road game against Sinagua in 2008, which was his 18th birthday.

vs. Lee Williams

Sept. 21

Mascot: Volunteers

2017 record: 4-6

2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for sixth

2017 result: 38-0 Mingus win in Cottonwood

Fun fact: The Volunteers’ campus is said to be haunted and ghosts have reportedly appeared on the football field.

at Mohave

Sept. 28

Mascot: Thunderbirds

2017 record: 3-7

2017 Grand Canyon finish: fifth

2017 result: 36-25 Mingus win in Bullhead City

Fun fact: Mohave, which is on the border with Nevada, shares its name with Mohave High School in North Las Vegas.

vs. Bradshaw Mountain

Oct. 12

Mascot: Bears

2017 record: 4-6

2017 Grand Canyon finish: third

2017 result: 45-16 Bradshaw Mountain win in Cottonwood

Fun fact: Last season the Bears were awarded the best sportsmanship in the 4A conference from the Arizona Football Officials Association.

at Flagstaff

Oct. 19

Mascot: Eagles

2017 record: 6-4

2017 Grand Canyon finish: fourth place

2017 result: 41-10 Mingus win in Cottonwood

Fun fact: The Eagles have lost to Mingus Union in 11 of the past 12 seasons.

at Prescott

Oct. 26

Mascot: Badgers

2017 record: 7-3

2017 Grand Canyon finish: tied for first

2017 result: 38-6 Mingus win in Prescott

Fun fact: Prescott is the longest accredited high school in Arizona (100 years).