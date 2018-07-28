Monday is last day to register to vote

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman reminds area residents that the last day to register to vote or to change your party affiliation for the Aug. 28 County Primary is Monday, July 30.

To be eligible to vote in this election, you must register to vote by Monday, July 30. You may register in person at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office 1015 Fair St. Rm 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at servicearizona.com until 11:59 p.m.

If you are a registered Independent, Other or Party Not Designated and are on the Permanent Early Voter List, you must tell us which party ballot you want mailed to you.

Please contact 928-771-3248 or visit yavapai.us/GoVote to request a one-time early ballot.