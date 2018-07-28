Obituary: Ann M. Gohman 1937-2018

Ann M. Gohman, age 80, born Nov. 21. 1937, in Iowa, died peacefully on July 21, 2018, at the Cottonwood Village Senior Living facility in Cottonwood, Arizona. A private family burial will be conducted at the rural Green Bay Cemetery in Wayne County, Iowa.
Information provided by survivors.
