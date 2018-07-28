Obituary: Consuelo Elena Langholz 1935-2018

Consuelo Elena (nee Olvera) Langholz, 82, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on July 26, 2018. She was born on November 10, 1935 in Bethlehem, PA to Jose Albino Olvera and Cora Elsie Becker.



Consuelo attended Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA from grades 9-12 and earned her diploma then Yavapai College in Cottonwood and earned her CNA.



Consuelo most recently was the owner and manager of the Amazing Hair Salon in Cottonwood.

In the past she worked for the Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Chester Paul, and Hydro Air in Glendale, CA; Verdugo Hills Hospital in Verdugo Hills, CA; Rawlings Mechanical in North Hollywood, CA; and taught clinical labs Kachina Pointe Rehabilitation Hospital in Sedona, AZ.



Some of her special accomplishments were playing in “Brass Ensemble” Bach Festival at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA; Boy Scouts of America Den Mother in Glendale, CA; Roller Skaters Club in Glendale, CA; Dance Instructor at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Glendale, CA and President and Secretary of Valley Verde Computer Club in AZ.



Consuelo enjoyed camping, dancing, sewing and music. She loved to dance, sang in the church choir and played several instruments including the trumpet.

Consuelo was a loving wife to Jack Langholz for 32 ½ years. She was a fun loving, sassy and unpredictable mother/grandmother/nana to many - including younger church members and those within the community.



Consuelo was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Cora; half sister Elsie Klotz; half niece Carol Ann Klotz; son Lawrence Edward Beatty and grandson Ted Di Pietro Jr. She is survived by husband Jack Langholz of Cottonwood; son Leroy Earl Beatty of Castaic, CA; daughters Cynthia “Cyndi” Louise Noriega of Mesa and Cheryle Annette McCool of Arlington, WA; grandchildren Richard A. Perea Jr and Family; Chanel M. Garcia and family; SSGT Luis A. L. Noriega, USAF; PVT Nicolas A. Noriega, US Marines; Jonathon Beatty, Autumn Grace Beatty, Dakota Beatty and Vince Di Pietro; extended grandchildren Travis Langholz Aldava, US Navy, Alexandra Dubin, Samantha Dubin Lasko, Greg Turner, Andrew Turner, Anthony Lopez and Brittany Sanchez; extended stepchildren Kyle Langholz, Kim Dubin Berkholz and family, Michelle Aldava and family, Mark Rayl and spouse, Mike Rayl and family and Marla Rayl Proctor and family; extended first family-raised with in her early years Maria Colon; and 9 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1450 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood on Saturday August 4, 2018.

Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with the service to follow. A potluck will follow services.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.