Camp Verde council candidates forum moved to England Center

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Town Council candidates forum has officially been moved to the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, Rob Witt of the Camp Verde Republicans said in an email Monday afternoon to Verde Valley Newspapers.

The event, scheduled from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, will include a meet-and-greet with guests, then the forum will begin as candidates introduce themselves before they answer questions.

“My goal for the forum is to have citizens’ questions,” stated Witt, the event organizer.

For more information about the forum, call Rob Witt at 928-202-1000 or visit http://campverderepublicans.com/forum.html for more information, or to submit questions.

Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, Town Council member Robin Whatley and council candidate Bruce George will not attend the meeting.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.