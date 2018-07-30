The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Dark Money” on Monday, Aug. 6.

There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Sundance award-winner “Dark Money” — a political thriller — examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials.

The film takes viewers to Montana — a frontline in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide — to follow an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the US Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Through this gripping story, “Dark Money” uncovers the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold.

Told through the lives of real people, “Dark Money” makes a concerted effort to share stories from both sides of the aisle.

“It was important to me to remind folks that campaign spending is not just a liberal or conservative issue; and it affects all Americans, not just Montanans, regardless of ideology,” said director/producer Kimberly Reed.

Montana was not only the first and hardest hit with dark money but also the state that fought back the hardest with grassroots citizen outrage. “Dark Money” puts a human face to that fight.

“A potent, harrowing portrait of democracy under threat.” — Variety

“Pinpoints how smear campaigns function in an election.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Dark Money” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.