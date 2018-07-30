The Sedona International Film Festival presents the World Tour of the EQUUS Film Festival on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in West Sedona.

There will be film screenings all day, both days starting at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be 11 different programs over the two-day festival. Individual tickets for films and events are available as well as a weekend pass that includes all of the film screenings.

The EQUUS Film Festival was created to highlight and award the diverse and creative efforts of those who artistically pay homage to the horse.

The festival empowers storytellers to show the rich history and diverse tapestry of horses in human culture through equestrian content. The festival will feature narrative films, documentaries and shorts, along with a free family film program.

As home to the storytellers of the horse world, the EQUUS Film Festival is the first event of its kind dedicated to equestrian-themed film, fine art and authors.

Founded in 2013, the recent EQUUS Film Festival presented over 80 films and over 60 WINNIE Awards including Equestrian Art Film, Director, Documentary, Commercial, International, Music Video, People’s Choice and Best of Festival.

The Sedona tour of the EQUUS Film Festival will feature the following award-winning films plus others. Please visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for a full listing and the schedule.

The Caravan

An inside look aboard “The Caravan” where adventurers grapple with route-finding, Mother Nature and group dynamics in an epic horse-drawn experience across America. The film follows carriage drivers and horse riders who willingly alter their lives for a 5 month pilgrimage.

Horse Packer

Explore the world of horse packing at Rocky Mountain National Park on its 100th anniversary, and discover the love, thrills, and dangers of this dying profession. “Horse Packer” follows Travis, in his newly appointed position as Lead Packer on the West side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Riding My Way Back

“Riding My Way Back” is a short documentary that chronicles one soldier’s journey back from the brink of suicide. In 2010, Staff Sergeant Aaron Heliker returned from multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), in addition to third-degree burns and nerve damage from a roadside bomb.

Tarpan Repainting an Ancient Picture

“Tarpan: Repainting An Ancient Picture” premiered in 2014 in New York at the renowned Equus Film Festival. As well as celebrating the truly ancient and wild horse of Europe, the film has been translated into Bulgarian and is being used by ARK Foundation and Rewilding Europe as a conservation model for the effective “rewilding” of horses in many different parts of the world.

The Story of Totilas

The most-talked about horse in the world, came, saw and conquered the dressage with his rider Edward Gal. Together they won the heart of millions all over the world, winning three titles at the FEI World Equestrian Games and setting multiple record scores in Kentucky in 2010.

All the Queen’s Horses

As the comptroller and treasurer, Crundwell embezzled $53.7 million of the city’s money and went undetected for over twenty years. All the while, Dixon struggled to meet its debt obligations, forcing the city to make painful service cuts and layoffs, and to forgo raises for its municipal employees for more than a decade. Her crime marked the single largest municipal fraud in United States history.

Wendy

After a serious riding accident, Wendy, formerly an enthusiastic and successful rider, never got back on a horse. But once arrived, she crosses ways with wounded horse Dixie which escaped from butcher.

When The Dust Settles

The film shows how the struggles of wild horses mirror those of disadvantaged girls, resulting in an earned trust when they’re given an opportunity to prove their worthiness to the world.

Cowgirls

American folklore is anchored by legends of the frontier and the men who tamed it. The cowboy is iconic — we see him in John Wayne, the Marlboro man, the hero who rides into the sunset. But there is a glaring absence in the cultural documentation of the American West

Golden Genes

Show jumping horses bred in the Netherlands are some of the best in the world. It is no coincidence that foreign riders won gold and silver medals in the Olympic Games of 2008 on Dutch horses. This is big business and passionate breeders have everything they need available in the Netherlands.

The EQUUS Film Festival will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for two days: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4. Individual film tickets are $15 general admission, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. Festival passes — which includes admission to all of the films — are available for $130 general admission or $120 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.