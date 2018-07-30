The Sedona International Film Festival in partnership with pianist Charly Spining and vocalist Lynn Timmons Edwards will present a musical revue, “Salute to Sinatra” at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, Sunday Aug. 5 at 2 p.m.



This ensemble made their debut last summer at the theatre with their critically acclaimed revue Richard Rodgers in Story and Song. Broadway World called it “a class act all the way around, delivered with panache and passion.”

“Salute to Sinatra” will feature the singing talents of Sedona’s own Jeanie Carroll, Doug Riddle and Christy Welty as well as Lynn Timmons Edwards accompanied by Charly Spining on piano and Devin Haaser on bass.



One patron said of the three ladies last year, “When they sang individually it was wonderful, when they sang together it was magical.” Stories and insights about Sinatra and his musical life will be provided by Bobby “Bones” Edwards, a “friend of the family” from Hoboken.

Bob was seen last year as Richard Rodgers. The audience will delight to songs recorded by Mr. Sinatra between the years of 1941 and 1994 but the vibe will be Las Vegas circa 1960.



For those patrons who like to dress for the show, gentleman can don their black tie or get their mobster on and ladies can think Sands Hotel showroom where you might be seated next to John and Jackie Kennedy.

“Salute to Sinatra” spans a musical horizon of songs like the Irving Berlin classic “Blue Skies” recorded in 1941 when Sinatra sang with Tommy Dorsey’s Big Band to one of his signature songs, “My Way”, originally recorded in 1969 and rerecorded in 1994.



Although too numerous to list, some of the songs most identified with Sinatra in addition to “My Way” are “Chicago”, “My Kind of Town”, “Strangers in the Night”, “New York, New York” and “The Best is Yet to Come” which was the last song he sang in public.



The title words are etched on Sinatra’s tombstone. The music will take you back in time to the days of big band swing, fedoras and the Rat Pack.



Frank Sinatra was born December 12, 1915 so this year marks the celebration of his 102nd birthday. Frank’s daughter, Tina Sinatra said of her father, “his lasting appeal goes beyond the memorable music; it’s his style and swagger.”



Director, Lynn Timmons Edwards adds that “our production is not an attempt to imitate or impersonate Mr. Sinatra but to capture that style and swagger in a concert of some of his greatest recordings. It is thrilling to work with Doug, Christy and Jeanie who all have extensive credits as singers and performers.”

Christy Welty made her Flagstaff debut last summer with Jeanie and Lynn in Richard Rodgers in Story and Song at Theatrikos in Flagstaff and here is Sedona. She has worked in professional theater throughout the Phoenix area, sung with symphonies and toured in her own musical revue company.

Ms. Carroll is a fulltime resident of Sedona and in addition to her work as a music teacher for 18 years, she sings with Red-RockAppella, Sentimental Journey, the Flagstaff Master Chorale and the Dynamite Diva’s of Sedona. She has appeared with Lynn and Charly every summer since 2015.

Doug Riddle is known in Northern Arizona not only as a talented baritone with the Flagstaff Master Chorale but as the former choral director at Coconino High School. He is the current President of Flagstaff Musical Theatre (formerly Flagstaff Light Opera) and has done numerous roles with them. He is also a soloist with here in Sedona with St. John Vianney.

Charly Spining has been a Flagstaff resident since 1976. He is a co-founder of Charly’s Pub and Grill at the Weatherford Hotel where he was the resident pianist for over 20 years.



He is a founding member of the Flagstaff Light Opera Company, a frequent accompanist for NAU opera, sings tenor with the Flagstaff Master Chorale and has also served on the board of the Sedona Chamber Music Society.

Lynn Timmons Edwards, who wrote and directed “Salute to Sinatra” performs her own cabaret shows in both the greater Phoenix area as well as Northern Arizona. She has been performing as a duo with Charly Spining for many years.



Emcee, Bobby “Bones” Edwards is both her artistic and life partner. In addition to being seen last year as Richard Rodgers, he appeared as Bob “Hope” Edwards in A Night at the Oscars at Theatrikos. He was described by Broadway World in 2017 as “a suave raconteur.”

Frank Sinatra rose from teen idol in the early 1940s to a legendary artist with eleven Grammy awards, an Oscar, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.



He has three stars on the Hollywood walk of Fame for his work in music, film and TV. A lifelong fan of Jack Daniels, the whiskey maker came out with Jack Daniels Sinatra Select in honor of his 100th birthday. Apparently a bottle of Jack was placed in his casket. Frank Sinatra died on May 14, 1998 at age 82.

“Salute to Sinatra: A Musical Revue” will take place on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $22 general admission and $20 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.