Summer rock show comes to Cottonwood Main Stage

Main Stage brings another weekend of entertainment to the Verde Valley. Friday, Aug. 3, has Main Stage’s monthly “First Friday’s Dance Party” with DJ ill.Ego.

DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4, has local rock promoters Syntheticide Entertainment bringing the “Summer Sickness” rock concert to the venue. The evening will feature Prescott-area band Came to Conquer, Tempe rockers SINSHRIFT and local favorites Oath to Ashes.

Sinshrift’s sound can be described as “melodic, aggressive, and infectious.” The band employs the necessary tools to have a successful sound without becoming cliché or compromised.

The band has since played with many national bands, including rock heavyweights In This Moment, Dope, Evans Blue, Motionless in White, Ill Nino, The Veer Union, Devildriver, and Smile Empty Soul. The concert is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are more karaoke at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays has Trivia with Brett and Candy at 7:30 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.