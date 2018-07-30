Turquoise Tortoise presents ‘Celebration of Summer 2’

“Celebration of Summer 2,” throughout August at Turquoise Tortoise, a Bryant Nagel Gallery, continues a gallery-wide, summer-long celebration by welcoming exciting new works.

Guests can enjoy wine and appetizers at the gallery’s 1st Friday reception Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Favorite gallery artist Sharon Weiser, known for her brightly colored cactus compositions in oil on canvas, unveils an entirely new palette of deep blues with added hues of aquas, rose, deep reds and yellows.

Like admiring a cactus garden on a bright moonlit night, these colorations add a surprising dimension to what we expect in a representation of the natural world around us.

“Wow, I’ve never seen white turquoise,” is a line spoken often by visitors to Turquoise Tortoise as they admire the gallery’s small, exclusive collection of Navajo jewelry pieces made from sterling silver with stones of rare white-hued turquoise that has a dramatic dark matrix. White turquoise has only recently come into fashion and the real thing is actually quite challenging to acquire. Although white turquoise may be found in several mines in Arizona and Nevada, only a couple of Nevada mines seem to have tapped into veins of white turquoise of a high enough quality to be made into jewelry without requiring stabilization. The all-natural white turquoise at Turquoise Tortoise is of only the highest caliber.

A wealth of paintings, sculpture, glass works, an extensive collection of jewelry and much more by top Native American artists and jewelers await visitors to this 47-year-old destination art gallery in the heart of the Sedona Gallery District.

Plan to visit “Celebration of Summer 2” at Turquoise Tortoise, a Bryant Nagel Gallery in Sedona, and enjoy the 1st Friday reception. The exhibition lasts throughout August.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallerySedona; or follow Instagram.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928/282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona. Open Daily: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.