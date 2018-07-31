Beaver Creek prepares for first day of school

RIMROCK – Beaver Creek’s finest have been back on campus since July 30, preparing for the district’s first day of school, which is Monday, Aug. 6.
Before the big day, it’s a custom at Beaver Creek School to hold a combination barbecue and meet-and-greet.
This year, that event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Besides enjoying plenty of barbecued favorites, there will be information booths and tables, and an opportunity for parents to visit their children’s new teachers, as well as their new classrooms.
Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.
