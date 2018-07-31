Camp Verde council could approve water company purchase

CAMP VERDE – At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could vote to approve the Town’s purchase of the Camp Verde Water Company.

In a special meeting, council could vote to go into executive session to consider the purchase, then return from executive session to discuss and possible action under Arizona Revised Statute 38-431.03 (A) (4), (7).

Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council.

At 6:30 p.m., council will hold its regular session, also in council chambers.