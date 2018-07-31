Clarkdale-Jerome prepares for Thursday’s first day of classes

CLARKDALE – Back-to-school each year at Clarkdale-Jerome School is fairly simple, says District Superintendent Danny Brown.

Class starts on Thursday at the community’s K-8 school. But from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the school’s students and their families are invited for a special meet-and-greet event, as parents and students are invited to “come by to meet and greet the teacher after they have found the classroom,” Brown says.

Also, stop by the soccer field to see the new bleachers, which are almost fully installed, Brown said.

“We had a number of businesses and folks volunteer to help install brand new bleachers on our soccer field,” Brown said. “They are still finishing this up, one more section to do.”

According to Brown, Clarkdale-Jerome will have an official dedication and thank you ceremony for the new bleachers “early on this fall.”

Brown also said that Clarkdale-Jerome School has “some of the best middle school athletic facilities, I think, in the Verde Valley.”

Clarkdale-Jerome School is located at 1615 Main St. in Clarkdale. A regular day, Thursday’s classes begin at 8:15 a.m., with end of day at 2:25 p.m. for grades K-5, and end of day is at 3:15 p.m. for grades 6-8.

Call 928-634-5035 for more information.