Valley Academy board could take position on possible consolidation

COTTONWOOD – At 4 p.m. Thursday, the district governing board of Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education is expected to declare a position on the possible consolidation between Mingus Union and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts.

By 5 p.m. Aug. 1, a consolidation pamphlet will be provided to Valley Academy – VACTE – by Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.

Carter’s office will also provide that consolidation brochure to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts.

The Valley Academy district governing board will meet at 3405 E. SR 89A, unit B in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Valley Academy website, located at http://www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html.

Agendas are posted online within 24 hours of the scheduled meeting.