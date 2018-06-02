AIA hands out postseason awards

The Arizona Interscholastic Association wrapped up the 2017-18 high school year.

In total, 56 of the 265 AIA member schools won a team state championship. Scottsdale Chaparral had the most, five titles: boys golf, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and girls soccer.

Kara Hillig of Prescott won girl student of the year and Lakeside Blue Ridge’s Adam Henderson was the boy student of the year.

Julia Slucas from Salome won 1A-3A Coach of the Year and Yuma Gila Ridge’s Corey Semler was 4A-5A Coach of the Year.

Chandler won the 4A-6A Directors Cup.

Flagstaff Northland Prep won the Overall Excellence Award for 2A and Tucson Salpointe Catholic for 4A.

Phoenix Christian Prep won the 2A baseball championship and Nogales took home the 4A title.

Salpointe won the 4A softball championship.

Tucson Catalina Foothills won the boys and girls Division II tennis titles.