Camp Verde High School athletes of the year: Back-to-back state champion wrestler Pike is ‘well rounded’

Although he had a busy schedule, Camp Verde High wrestler Skyler Pike had time to win another state championship in 2017-18.

Pike went 40-3 his senior year and defended his 113 pound state championship.

“It went really well,” said Camp Verde head coach Tracy Tudor about Pike’s senior year. “He had to take a tournament off once because he’s also a competitor in shooting sports, so that kinda set him back a little bit but everything went smoothly and he ended up winning State, so he did it right.”

Pike was on the honor roll for four years and had a 3.6 gpa. He was in the National Honor Society for two years.

Tudor said winning back-to-back state championships is pretty tough.

“When you win the first one, you got kind of a bull’s eye on your back and everybody’s gunning for you,” Tudor said. “Pretty doggone tough, everybody knows who you are after you won that first one.”

Pike was also active in FFA’s activities. Tudor, who also teaches Auto and Sports Medicine at CVHS, said his instructors constantly praised him.

“He’s a well rounded kid, no matter what it is he does he’s really seeking to do the best that he can do, whether it is his grades or FFA or shooting or wrestling, he just puts 100 percent into everything he does,” Tudor said.

Pike finished fourth in the state in trap shooting. In wrestling he was a three time state placer, taking third his freshman year.

Tudor said Pike always demonstrates leadership on and off the mat, not just in wrestling but also in FFA or in the auto shop classroom. Pike represented welding at the state skills competition, an honor reserved for only Tudor’s best students.



“If there’s any volunteer work to be done he’s one of the first to volunteer, like I said he’s well rounded no matter what it is, if you need him, he’s there to help, for sure,” Tudor said.

In wrestling, Pike set the tone for the Cowboys, who finished third in the state this season.

“He’s pretty quiet, not really a loud kid, so what was pretty cool about having him on the team is he was one of the first to wrestle, he’s one of the lower weights, so when he goes out and gets it done so quick and so devastating the way he does it, he’d come out and just take care of business, pretty much get pins right off the bat and that sets it up for the whole rest of the team,” Tudor said. “So it was kinda like domino effect, having him at the beginning, really helped out the team.”