Local wrestlers shine at nationals in Las Vegas

Four local wrestlers earned All-American status last week at the USA Nationals Weekend of Wrestling in Las Vegas.

Brothers Isaac and Elias McKean and brothers Stephan and Nathan Dixon finished high at the nationals.

“They did great,” said Mingus Muckers head coach Klint McKean.

It was a two day tournament, the first being team duals. Isaac McKean, 14, competed for Arizona Elite at 125 pounds at the 15U level, Nathan Dixon, 12, for Arizona Elite at 66 pounds at 12U and Stephan Dixon, 9, at 120 pounds in 9U.

Isaac McKean finished third, Nathan Dixon took sixth and Stephan Dixon was sixth.

Elias McKean, 12, wasn’t invited to compete for either of the two Arizona teams. However, they found him a place on a different state’s team in the 74-pound weight class.

“We found a spot for him on a California team, they had an empty spot for him to fill and he ended up beating one of the Arizona wrestlers that took what would have been his spot,” Klint McKean said. “So that was kind of a good revenge match for him.”

Elias McKean would go on to finish fourth. The tournament was folk style.

“I was really happily surprised with my son Elias, who competed at a higher level than he’s competed,” Klint McKean said. “Even his matches that he lost, they were close and he was competitive.”