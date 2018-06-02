Motorhome destroyed during Friday fire in Cottonwood

A motorhome was destroyed after catching on fire at about 10 p.m. Friday while in the parking lot of a South Main Street business, said Cottonwood Fire Chief Michael Kuykendall.
No injuries were reported.
“The cause appears to be a mechanical or electrical malfunction,” said Kuykendall
Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department was assisted by Sedona Fire District and Jerome Fire Department.
