Obituary: Marjorie Kay Bredell 1934-2018

Marjorie Kay Bredell passed away peacefully at her home in Cornville, Arizona, on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018, at the age of 83.

“Kay,” as she liked to be called, was born July 1, 1934, in Norfolk, Virginia. She was the only child of Marjorie Sawyer and Fillmore “Sonny” Henderson, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 58 years, Elwood Bailey Bredell, Jr.





Kay was a beautiful child, and her mother saw to it that she received training in song, dance and drama. A wealthy family friend encouraged Marjorie to take Kay to Hollywood and financed their trip. Kay landed a couple of bit parts in the Our Gang series, but her heart was not into acting.

Her mother fell in love with California, however, so Kay grew up in the Los Angeles area. Kay was a bit of a tomboy, preferring her stick-horse to dolls and dresses. She rode real horses, too, until she got thrown. Kay loved animals and wanted to become a veterinarian. She would often “operate” on her stuffed toys.





Sonny remained in Virginia with his widowed mother, so Kay would often take the train back East to visit the Hendersons. She missed her father who was more like her in temperament: calm and easy going with a dry wit and a bit of rebellion tossed in for good measure.

Kay enjoyed riding on the back of his Indian motorcycle. She was in awe of Grandma Henderson, who maintained a huge garden and cooked delicious meals on a wood-burning stove, defying all modern conveniences. Kay regretted that she never asked Lizzie for her recipes.





Kay attended Hollywood High and graduated from UCLA with a BA Degree and a major in zoology. She met Elwood at UCLA, however, and chose him over a career. They shared a love of the great outdoors. Elwood and Kay were married Feb. 19, 1955, and had their first child the following autumn. Kay never regretted becoming a homemaker, as she came to realize she was too soft-hearted to deal with some of the harsh realities of veterinary practice.





Kay loved the small town of Farmington, New Mexico, when Woody was transferred there in the late fifties. Her second child was born there, and Kay received Jesus as her savior following complications with that birth. Kay was active in her small church and with the Girl Scouts.





In 1965, Woody and family were transferred to Denver, Colorado. Kay missed the small town congeniality, but she learned how to drive and had her third child there. It was a stressful time with Woody starting his own company and the raising of teenagers, but the big city and mobility opened up a whole new world of shopping and grocery possibilities. Kay really liked to cook and she was good at it. She enjoyed home decorating magazines and collectible ornaments.





In 1980, Woody and Kay returned to California to enjoy warmer weather and a semi-retired life in Los Osos. Kay had plenty of time and security now to enjoy the finer things in life, but to her, that meant comfortable old clothes, a cat in her lap, and a bible to read -- every day.





Ten years later, Woody and Kay returned to the Southwest and settled in Arizona. Their Cornville home was rural and lovely but tended to attract abandoned cats. Kay acquired about a dozen of them when suddenly, Woody suffered a major stroke. He was left with partial paralysis and aphasia and Kay became a caregiver for the next 15 years while also managing the family company. After Woody’s passing, Kay was finally able to spend a few years as she pleased before her own health problems kicked in.





No doubt Kay’s strong faith in Jesus helped her through the difficult times. She had the patience of Job and was greatly admired for her ability to put the needs of others above her own. She truly had a servant’s heart and finally wore it out. We all love and miss you, but are comforted to know you are with your Savior, and will live forever more in eternal joy.

Until the day . . . Kay is survived by daughter, Cheryl of Cornville; son, Kevin [Colleen] of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Elwood the third of Aptos, California; grandchildren, Garrett and Brenna; great-grandchild, Weston; and quite a few cousins and cats. Kay will be laid to rest Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 2 p.m., at the Sedona Community Cemetery, Pine Drive, Sedona, Arizona.

Kay didn’t want to “trouble” anyone with a service, but those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to come. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Maggie’s Hospice, 306 N. Virginia Street, Prescott, Arizona. 86301 Words cannot express our gratitude for your assistance at this time.



