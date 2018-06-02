Obituary: Virginia Rose (Moser) Purinton 1925-2018

Virginia Rose (Moser) Purinton, born Jan. 24, 1925, in Camp Verde, Arizona, went to Heaven as an angel on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Michael Purinton; granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Virginia lived an adventurous life that will continue in Heaven where she has been reunited with family and friends. Virginia will be greatly missed, but one day we, too, shall be reunited. Rest in Peace.
Information provided by survivors.
