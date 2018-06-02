UA making tour stop in Flagstaff

The Arizona Athletics Road Tour’s next stop will be Northern Arizona.

The UA’s tour of the state will continue in Flagstaff at the High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave. on Friday.

Arizona Athletics Director Dave Heeke and some UA head coaches will be at the event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with and it will begin at 6:15 p.m.

UA President Robert Robbins, head soccer coach Tony Amato, head women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes, head men’s basketball coach Sean Miller and new head football coach Kevin Sumlin are expected to attend. The coaches will address the crowd and fans will have the opportunity to meet them before and after.

The event is free. Guests are encouraged to park in the adjacent parking garage.

To RSVP, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7JLNX1rYgWBYEzsh9uxDT6pGnu0Y3h0BkufQTpNheJRd_2Q/viewform