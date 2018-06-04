Consolidation group submits petitions to county school superintendent

PRESCOTT – Though there are differing opinions on whether a merger of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and the Mingus Union school districts would save money, a former Mingus Union school board member and his political action committee have found more than 2,000 community members who sided with his view that the two districts should become one.

Monday, members of Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools submitted pro-consolidation petitions with 2,312 signatures to the Yavapai County Schools Superintendent’s office in Prescott.

“From the beginning of this process, we were confident that we could collect the minimum number of signatures,” said committee leader Andy Groseta, whose group was required to produce at least 1,619 signatures for the districts’ consolidation to be placed on the November ballot.

According to Groseta, “approximately 100 people” carried petitions, “including both volunteers and paid circulators.”

After several hours spent on what Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter called a “very cursory check,” 2,121 signatures were accepted.

Mingus Union School Board Member Steve Gesell said Monday that he had “little doubt” the Groseta group would collect the necessary signatures.

“Who’s not going to say yes to [putting money back into the classroom]?” Gesell asked rhetorically. “I think the far more compelling argument is that they’re not right. The language on the ballot measure clearly asserts that there will be savings. I don’t think anyone can say that with any assurity.”

Seeking consolidation

In early 2017, Groseta first pleaded with the governing boards of each school district to seek consolidation with the other.

From day one, the platform of the Groseta group has been that eliminating administrative redundancies would result in money that the new district could direct to the classroom, such as teacher salaries.

“The teacher salary discrepancy needs to be one of the first items addressed by the board of the newly created district,” Groseta said Monday. “We strongly believe that salaries need to be equalized ASAP either the first year or phased in over a two- to three-[year] period. We believe that there will be adequate cost savings achieved through consolidation to resolve this very important issue.”

Groseta’s committee has also ascertained that by consolidating the K-8 Cottonwood-Oak Creek district with the grades 9-12 Mingus Union district, that curriculums could be “better aligned from K-12 and the school calendars will be the same, making it better for families that have children enrolled in the K-12 district.”

Perceptions

Though the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board decided in December that it wanted to see consolidation in the hands of the voters, the Mingus Union board has not followed suit.

On May 17, Gesell told his fellow board members that he’s “all about power to the voters,” but he believes the language in the recently passed SB 1254 “clearly implies there will be a savings.”

“The problem I have is that they’re selling it as fact before getting answers,” he said. “I have concerns what perceptions are being sold to the people.”

Gesell also pointed out that consolidation talks should not be looked at as “our camp and their camp.”

“It’s not us and them,” he said.

