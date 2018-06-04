Dan Vega and more this week at Bella Vita Ristorante

Bella Vita Ristorante hosts live entertainment five nights a week -- every week in June -- Wednesdays through Sundays.

New to Sedona, Bobby Myhre, performs live at Bella Vita Ristorante on Wednesday, June 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bobby Myhre performs with such enthusiasm; his style and charisma are reminiscent of the Big Band era. Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Myhre also performs hits from vocal-powerhouse favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin. Myhre brings back the Big Band era with gusto each week.

Golden Oldies performer Brian Peterman will be at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday, June 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Singer and songwriter Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth, ensuring a pleasant evening for all.

Stellar crooner Bobby Myhre will be return to Bella Vita Ristorante Friday June 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Don’t miss seeing Myhre’s performances in Sedona at Bella Vita Ristorante every Wednesday this month.

Saturday, June 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m., the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante. Dan Vega performs a great mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin blues scenes.

Brian Peterman will return to Bella Vita Ristorante for a special second performance on Sunday, June 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Brian Peterman is a veteran Alaskan commercial fisherman, having spent over 45 summers on the seas, earning him the nickname “The Fishin’ Musician.” Peterman has performed seasonally in the Verde Valley for the last 20 years and should not be missed.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located 2 miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368. For hours of operation, general information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the Sedona Pines Resort.