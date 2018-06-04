Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘Coppélia’ on Sunday, June 10

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, June 10 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Coppélia” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Sedona audiences get to see the production the same day it premieres in Moscow.

“Coppélia” features music by Léo Delibes and choreography by Sergei Vikharev, after Marius Petipa and Enrico Cecchetti. The cast includes the Bolshoi’s principal dancers and soloists, accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi.

Swanhilda notices her fianceé Franz is infatuated with the beautiful Coppélia who sits reading on her balcony each day. Nearly breaking up the two sweethearts, Coppélia is not what she seems and Swanhilda decides to teach Franz a lesson.

The Bolshoi’s unique version of “Coppélia” exhibits a fascinating reconstruction of the original 19th century choreography of this ebullient comedy involving a feisty heroine, a boyish fianceé with a wandering eye, and an old dollmaker.

The company’s stunning corps de ballet shines in the divertissements and famous “dance of the hours,” and its principals abound in youthful energy and irresistible humor in this effervescent production.

“Coppélia” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.