Sedona Jazz at the Church: Billie Holiday Tribute with Vicki McDermitt Quartet

Jazz vocalist and entertainer Vicki McDermitt and her quartet presents a tribute to jazz vocalist Billie Holiday and her music Sunday at 3 p.m.

Well known throughout Arizona, McDermitt cut her musical teeth early on in life and subsequently pursued a degree in Vocal Music Performance at Oral Roberts University while singing professionally at local nightspots near the university.

After graduation she organized her own band and went on the road, ending up relocating to Southern California.

While living on the West Coast, McDermitt was featured in local jazz venues, and also worked in television, doing some acting and working behind the scenes for Corday Productions in Burbank, California.

Since moving to Arizona, McDermitthas immersed herself in a variety of musical endeavors, and has had the pleasure of working with some of the country’s finest musicians, including Mel Torme, Joe Williams, and Ralph Carmichael of Lexicon Music.

In 2012 McDermitt joined Music Serving The Word Ministry, a non-profit organization committed to offering and teaching music that serves God’s word.

As the Outreach Ministry Coordinator, McDermitt has made several trips to Belarus, providing humanitarian aid and helping to build a church, providing computers, donating practical items such as pots and pans, washers and dryers, and also clothing for orphanages and shelters throughout the country Belarus.

McDermitt has released a jazz CD, “Jazz For The Soul,” and two gospel CDs, “I Go To The Rock” and “Blessed.” Most recently, her new group - called Bass Times Two Plus One - released their debut recording, entitled “Hymns 101.”

Joining McDermitt at Sunday’s concert are pianist Russ Schmidt, percussionist Rob Moore and double bassist Dwight Kilian.

Tickets for the concert are $18 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 p.m.



“At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40 p.m., and the concert begins at 3.

The ultimate chamber jazz concert venue in the Southwest, Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org