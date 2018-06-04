A private Sedona home on Oak Creek is the venue for a casual Sunday afternoon tea hosted by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on June 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Proceeds will help support the church and its ministries, which include the Sedona Community Suppers, Sedona Literacy Center, and State Attorney’s Satellite Office.

Attendees will have a rare opportunity to enjoy music and refreshments in the rural setting of one of Sedona’s secluded mid-century homes. Near the creek in Sedona’s Hillside area, performer Wiley Beveridge will play the keyboard and sing improvisational, original music inspired by the environment of Oak Creek and the people gathered. Afterward iced tea, lemonade, and classic tea sandwiches and desserts will be served in one of the property’s gardens.



The terrain is irregular and flat shoes are required.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at St. Andrew’s at 100 Arroyo Piñon Drive in West Sedona.

Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9-11a.m. Address and directions will be provided upon ticket purchase. For more information call 928-282-4457 or email office@saint-andrews.org. Seating is limited.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church welcomes all, and offers Sunday Communion, Saturday evening Taizé chant worship, and weekday prayer and contemplative services.

