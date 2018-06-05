Camp Verde Library kicks off Summer Reading Program with Jerome Ukulele Orchestra

CAMP VERDE – Say it with ukuleles.

Which is how the Camp Verde Community Library is kicking off this year’s Summer Reading Program.

Because ukuleles rock. And libraries, they also rock.

This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is Libraries Rock. So the folks at the Camp Verde Library decided to invite musician Tommy ‘Rocks’ Anderson and his group The Jerome Ukulele Orchestra to help kick off this year’s SRP at 6 p.m. June 6 in the library’s Fireside Room.

Though there’s no shortage of attractions at Camp Verde Community Library’s Summer Reading Program, it’s all about the reading. It’s always about reading.

The purpose of the annual reading program is to make reading fun, to inspire reading, to help create a love of reading for anyone – any age.

Since 2013, the Camp Verde library has included children of all ages in its Summer Reading Program.



The Camp Verde Community Library’s 2018 Summer Reading Program runs through Friday, July 20. The grand finale is on July 20-21.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 928-554-8380.

For a schedule of events, visit www.cvlibrary.org/srp-2018.

Big changes with this year’s Summer Reading Program

Instead of the traditional reading program sign-up, sign your child up, age 0-11, for the Camp Verde Community Library’s Team Page at Heifer International to be part of the Read to Feed program.

Read to Feed is a reading-incentive program that fosters in children a love for reading, a passion to help others, and a motivation to help create a better world.

Set a reading goal and encourage friends, family members, associates and/or adult library patrons for sponsorship pledges.

At the end of SRP 2018, we will calculate the amount of funds we raised together and select animals and gifts to send to families and communities around the world.

Details available in the Children’s Library.

Scholastic Book Fair

This year, the Friends of Camp Verde Library group is sponsoring a Scholastic Book Fair. Each child who participates in this year’s Summer Reading Program will earn a coupon to select a book at the fair at this year’s grand finale, scheduled for July 20-21.

Parents, family members, friends and visitors can help support Friends of Camp Verde Library when they buy books at the book fair.

