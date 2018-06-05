GED means YES at Adult Reading Program

Saturday, May 19, Camp Verde Adult Reading Program students Sydnee Green, Victoria Haverkorn, Elizabeth Adams-Stuart, Bibiana Herrera and Liping Wang, from left, received their GED diplomas at a graduation ceremony at Yavapai College’s Prescott campus. For more information about the free GED program offered at the Camp Verde Adult Reading Program, call 928-554-8398. The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program is located on the first floor of the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.