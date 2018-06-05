GED means YES at Adult Reading Program

Saturday, May 19, Camp Verde Adult Reading Program students Sydnee Green, Victoria Haverkorn, Elizabeth Adams-Stuart, Bibiana Herrera and Liping Wang, from left, received their GED diplomas at a graduation ceremony at Yavapai College’s Prescott campus. For more information about the free GED program offered at the Camp Verde Adult Reading Program, call 928-554-8398. The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program is located on the first floor of the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road.