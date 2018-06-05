Human skull found at Tuzigoot River Access Point in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE -- At about 5:35 p.m. June 4, Clarkdale Police Department responded to a report that a swimmer located a human skull in the Verde River at the Tuzigoot River Access Point, according to Clarkdale PD Sgt. Nicole Florisi.

The swimmer said he thought he stepped on a smooth rock and retrieved it from the water.

To his surprise, he found a skull instead and subsequently called the police, said Florisi.

The skull appears to have been in the water for a while, explained Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor, but it’s quit intact. It is at least 6 months old, but could be much older, the chief said.

The skull probably came from upriver, “but we will see where the medical examiner takes it,” he said.

Taylor said there was no indication of foul play and no indication of how the person may have died.

The skull was found in the lower Tuzigoot river access point, Taylor said.