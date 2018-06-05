Mingus considers legal action to halt consolidation process

COTTONWOOD – Wednesday, the Mingus Union School Board will discuss a legal challenge to petitions turned in Monday in support of a possible consolidation with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

Before that happens, board members and the Mingus attorney are scheduled to meet in executive session for “discussion or consultation for legal advice with the attorney for the District to discuss legislation affecting consolidation, requirements for petitions, requirements for legal challenges, and the current statutes that apply to unification and consolidation, and to instruct its attorney on contemplated litigation concerning consolidation or unification efforts,” as stated in the district’s agenda for the 11 a.m. Wednesday special meeting.

Following the executive session, the agenda states the school board “may vote to take legal action, to the extent allowed by law, to challenge the petitions for the Unification or Consolidation of Mingus Union High School District and Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, including the retention of legal counsel to file legal actions.”

Since the Mingus Union School Board has not taken an official position for or against a possible merger with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, the board is also agendized Wednesday to discuss and possibly take a position on the unification or consolidation of the district.

The Mingus Union School Board could also appoint a representative to speak on behalf of the board for matter pertaining to unification or consolidation.

The Mingus Union High School District Governing Board will meet in the school’s library. Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

