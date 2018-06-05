Missoula Children’s Theater coming to Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – The Pied Piper is more than a tale of a German rat catcher.

To some, Rattenfänger von Hameln – the Pied Piper of Hamelin – symbolized hope to a community which had suffered the effects of plague.

The story of the Pied Piper’s arrival – and his ability to lure the rodents from the community – goes back to the late-13th Century.

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 11 at the Philip England Center for Performing Arts, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for the Pied Piper.

“We’ve had as little as 50 try out some years, to as many as over 100,” said Teddy Armstrong, who along with Stephanie King has helped Missoula Children’s Theater run the program the past four years. “So, the more the merrier.”

Come see The Pied Piper on June 16

On Saturday, June 16, Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold two performances of the Pied Piper, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Camp Verde Children’s Theatre and the Camp Verde Unified School District Elementary Site Council.

The annual summer visit of Missoula Children’s Theatre is “such a treat for our community and helps the youth experience the arts,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong also said that auditions are open to all local students who are entering grades 1-12.

“Children must be promptly on time at 9 a.m. and are required to stay the full two hours for auditions,” Armstrong said. “It is a free event for the children, so come on down.”

At noon Friday, the young actors will hold a special dress rehearsal at the England Center.

‘The Missoula experience’

Besides showing up, trying out, practicing, rehearsing and performing, the actors and actresses are asked to go out and sell tickets.

“It is part of the Missoula experience,” Armstrong said. “All the proceeds go to helping us have the Missoula come back to our community the next summer. Many of the rural communities in AZ are unique in that we offer this opportunity to our kids as a free event. They can participate for free. That is why ticket sales and donations are important.”

Armstrong also said that with schools in larger communities, kids “have to pay to have the same experience.”

“We want to be able to offer exposure to the arts for free, in hopes that the youth will want to pursue it later in their lives,” Armstrong said.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children and $18 for families.

Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup.

For more information call Teddy Armstrong at 928-592-7815

“Missoula Children’s Theatre is a wonderful organization and teaches our kids so much,” Armstrong said. “All the directors who visit are top-notch professionals and have an amazing gift for acting and teaching children.”

