Obituary: Joy M. Langley 1936-2018

Joy M. Langley, 82, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on June 1, 2018. S

he was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Orval Baber Wright and Addie Mae Edwards.



Joy attended Emerson and Flagstaff High.

She worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company and Miz Zips. Joy was a homemaker and loved cooking, camping, needle point and dogs.



Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Orval Wright and Addie Edwards; and sons, Ronald Long and Charles Langley, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Charles; son, Steven Long (Mary) of Flagstaff; daughter-in-law, Susan Langley of Phoenix; brother, JD “Dick” Wright (Glenda) of Flagstaff; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Visitation starts at 10 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northern Arizona Hospice, 203 S. Candy Lane Suite 10A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



