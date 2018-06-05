Obituary: Leeland Mark Johnson

Leeland Mark Johnson, 63, died May 25, 2018.
He is survived by his two stepchildren, Eric and Brandy McAinnis; and three brothers, Myron and Eugene Johnson, along with their wives and children.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on June 9, 2018, at Middle Verde Rock Church, 2221 Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde; gravesite burial to follow at Middle Verde Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
