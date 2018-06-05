Obituary: Thomas J. Stoffel

Thomas J. Stoffel, age 80, Cottonwood, Arizona, died Wednesday, May 30, 2018.



He is survived by his wife, Pauline (Foley) Stoffel of 48 years; daughter, Collette (Sister Cecelia Clare) Stoffel; son, Patrick (Erin) Stoffel; and four grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cottonwood, at 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 7, rosary at 9 a.m.



Reviewal at Westcott Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 6.

