VERDE VALLEY EDUCATOR OF THE WEEK: Lynda Hilton

CAMP VERDE – To Lynda Hilton, an early education teacher partners with families “as teaching any age child should be.”

“Many times in early education, it is a family’s first experience in letting go, and leaving their children in the care of someone else,” says Hilton, in her fifth year as Camp Verde United Christian School’s Early Education Director for Preschool and Childcare.

Hilton says the part of her work that she most enjoys is watching as each child “grows more independent, and seeing their development and having the challenge of being able to create the best environment to meet the needs of the children.”

She always wanted to work in education, Hilton says, though she didn’t know where or how “until I began helping in my own children’s preschool class.”

Hilton says that she “loved working with the children” and also was inspired by “the heart of the teacher who worked there at the time helped me to make my decision to pursue my education in Early Childhood.”

“She had a passion for the children and their families,” Hilton says. “Her passion inspired me.”

If Hilton wasn’t in the classroom, she says that she would want to stay at home “to work on my home.”

“I enjoy my animals, and that we have a lot of space outdoors, but I would love to garden more,” Hilton says.

TEACHING STYLE

Hilton says she likes to be with the little children “and just enjoy them.”

“I believe each child knows how much I care for them,” She says. “I like to tell them about something and if possible, show them at the same time. I also love reading to them. At this age, everything is exciting and their joy is infectious.”

NOTABLE

Says UCS Principal Kathy Holden, Hilton runs an “excellent early childhood education program at United Christian School.”

“Her patience and creativity are endless, as are her smiles and true love for her students and their families,” Holden says. “She believes this vocation is her calling in life and it shows. UCS early childhood programs are excellent because of Lynda’s excellence.”

QUOTABLE

“I can’t really think of anything that I don’t like about my position or even what I least like.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Hilton says that “some of the grown-up preschoolers I had earlier in my career are now bringing their children to my preschool classroom.”

“It is wonderful to hear the adults’ perspectives from their memories as a 3- and 4-year-old and communicate it to their own 3- and 4-year-old,” Hilton says. “I am blessed to see the family connections continue.”