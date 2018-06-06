‘Suspicious person’ prompts one-hour lockdown at West Sedona School

SEDONA -- The West Sedona School went on lock-down at about 8 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a “suspicious woman” in the area possibly carrying a Taser or a gun on a belt.

Sedona police were looking for a white female, light complexion, wearing a hot pink shirt, black spandex pants, dark hair with a ponytail and black visor, and she had a belt on with possibly a “gun or a Taser,” according to Sedona Police Lieutenant Stephanie Foley.

A parent dropping off a child to summer school called in the report that the woman was walking up into the school area, Foley said.

Police officers searched the buildings and the grounds and nearby hiking trails and could not find the woman, Foley said. She did not know how many children were in the school at the time.

“We’ve gone building to building and checked the area without finding anyone that matches that description,” said Foley. “All kids were safe.”

The school did a great job during the lockdown, Foley said, and all the training they do with Sedona police prepared them well, the officer said.

The school was on lockdown for about one hour.