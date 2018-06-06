Western Light: Desert Spiny Lizard

With the days warming rapidly (too rapidly!), we see more and more creatures out and about, taking advantage of the spring bounty. This guy, a desert spiny lizard, was darting across my fence (draped in shade cloth) when he decided to come up and take a look around. He would not stay exposed too long; there are too many hungry birds about, including roadrunners, to be careless. From the bright color of his throat, I'd say he's in fine health.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.