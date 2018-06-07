100 Candles for Local Veteran

Bob Quinn, who turns 100 this month and is a US veteran Air Force 1041, poses next to a cake made by Dragonfly Cakes at his 100th Birthday Party at the Cottonwood Village Saturday.
