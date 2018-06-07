Adult Reading Program receives $5,000 from Literacy Foundation

CAMP VERDE – It takes “in the ballpark of $50,000 per year” to run the Camp Verde Adult Reading Program, according to Doug Watson.

Since the program can generally count on $15,000 from the community and another $10,000 from CVARP investments, “about $25,000” needs to come from grants, the program’s director said.

To support adult literacy, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the Camp Verde Adult Reading Program a $5,000 grant. Said Watson, “this is the first grant we have received this year.”

“It is very difficult to get grants of any amount, as there is competition from across the country for every dollar,” Watson said.

To alleviate costs, the Adult Reading Program has “trimmed working hours for staff, closed our Cottonwood/DES classroom and made greater use of volunteers to reduce the day-to-day operational expenses as much as possible,” Watson said.

Watson said that the Adult Reading Program will use this grant “in 2018 and the future to help provide about 100 students per year with GED preparation assistance, English language learner assistance, financial education classes and computers and technology instruction.”

The grant will allow the Adult Reading Program to “update our laptops that the students use to access curriculum including GED Academy, GED testing resources, language learning resources and other resources found online,” Watson said.

Watson also said that the grant will help purchase the yearly software license and some textbooks that students use.

“The entirety of this grant goes toward materials to help the students learn, with none of it going toward other program expenses such as salaries or insurance,” Watson said.

The award is part of more than $8.3 million in grants presented to more than 1,000 schools, non-profits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves, according to a press release from Dollar General Corporation, which is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

The press release also stated that since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $154 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, “helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.”